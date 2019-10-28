Services
Delores Nibert Anderson


1932 - 2019
Delores Nibert Anderson Obituary
Delores Nibert Anderson

Tallahassee - Mrs. Anderson died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Westminster Oaks Health Care Center.

She was born on June 11, 1932, in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia. She was the youngest child of George Dewey, Sr. and Bessie Burris Nibert.

She graduated in 1950 from Mt. Pleasant High School in Mason County, West Virginia, and in 1951 from the Charleston (WV) School of Commerce.

She married Warren C. Anderson (USAF Retired) on April 7, 1956.

After Warren retired from the Air Force in 1968, Mrs. Anderson worked for the Florida Department of Health as the Executive Assistant to the Secretary for Health.

Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and one sister.

She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Anderson Alvestad (Reidar) of Aurora, Colorado and Carol Anderson Ham (David) of Livermore, California, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel at MeadowWood Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with interment at MeadowWood Memorial Park (same location) following the service.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
