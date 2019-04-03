|
Delphene Elizabeth Strickland
Tallahassee - Delphene Elizabeth Coverston Strickland was born on March 27, 1922 in Ponca City, Oklahoma and passed away on April 1, 2019. She was the only daughter of Harry E. Coverston and Mary Reed Coverston. In her childhood she became friends with William Glenn Terrell who, prior to serving on the Florida Supreme Court, had practiced law in her hometown, Bushnell, Florida. Her admiration of Justice Terrell encouraged her to pursue law which in many ways became her defining mission in life. She was a graduate of Stetson University and a 1945 graduate of the University of Florida, College of Law.
After graduation, she began her professional life as a trial lawyer in Ft. Lauderdale. She returned to Gainesville in 1947 to marry the love of her life, Thomas W. Strickland. There she practiced law until the family returned to her husband's hometown, Tallahassee. For ten years, she served as a research assistant at the Florida Supreme Court. She later served as a hearing officer in the Division of Administrative Hearings. In that capacity she served as Chairperson of the American Bar Association's National Conference of Administrative Law Judges.
She loved her family, she loved to fish, and she loved the law.
She came to abiding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as an adult. Her salvation was assured incident to a passion play at which she made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ trusting in the depth of His wisdom and power of His grace.
She is survived by her children, Mary Strickland Herrington and Thomas Whitney Strickland, Jr.; her grandchildren Robert Ramsey Herrington IV, Thomas Matthew Herrington, Thomas Whitney Strickland III, Jonathan Blair Strickland, and Alexander Luke Strickland; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages others to contribute to their local church or other Christian organization. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019