Demarco Speight
Demarco Speight

Tallahassee, FL - Bishop Demarco Jerome Speight, 41, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear entrance). Born in Bainbridge, GA, where he graduated from Bainbridge High in 1997, Bishop Speight was also a graduate of Albany State University and Grand Canyon University. He was associated with Baker County Holiness Church until God led him to establish Fire Baptized Ministries, Tallahassee. He had been a longtime educator at Griffin Middle School. Survivors include his mother, Joyce Spade; father, Loren Jones; brothers: Lewis Peterson, Tyneal (Shevanda) Haywood, Terry (Tyreece) Echols, Nathan (Annatacher) Person, Preston Robinson; sisters, Sabrina Peterson, Audrea (Phillip) and Melissa Williams, Alegra Robinson, Jocelyn Nelson and Tunisia Dixon Tinson; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
