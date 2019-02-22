Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle COCWIH
Gretna, FL
Quincy - Demarcus Williams, 32, of Quincy, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 1 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Tabernacle COCWIH in Gretna with interment in the St. Paul Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, February 22, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his parents, Willie E. and Artheria J. Williams; his children, De'Mari, Armarius and Kaiden Williams; sisters, Enosha Williams and Chelanda Ryans and brother Bishop A.J. Wright. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is handling the arrangements (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
