|
|
Demarcus Wilson
Tallahassee, FL - Demarcus Lashawn Wilson, 37, of Tallahassee tragically passed on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Bethel M.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A former employee of Popeye's Restaurant, Demarcus was a die-hard Seminole fan. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Wilson; sister, Lakeecha Williams-Robbins; brothers, Sheldrick Williams and Tavares Reynolds; niece, Asia Robbins; nephew, Marquez Latimer; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019