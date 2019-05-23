Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
Bethel M.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Demarcus Wilson Obituary
Demarcus Wilson

Tallahassee, FL - Demarcus Lashawn Wilson, 37, of Tallahassee tragically passed on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Bethel M.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A former employee of Popeye's Restaurant, Demarcus was a die-hard Seminole fan. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Wilson; sister, Lakeecha Williams-Robbins; brothers, Sheldrick Williams and Tavares Reynolds; niece, Asia Robbins; nephew, Marquez Latimer; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
