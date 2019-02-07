Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Demartifer Maclin Obituary
Demartifer Maclin

Tallahassee - Demartifer A. Maclin, 49, Coach Operator for City of Tallahassee StarMetro, transitioned Saturday, February 2, 2019. Public viewing will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11am - 7pm at Strong & Jones Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Survivors include: his wife, Stefanie Cooper-Maclin; his daughter, Chambré Maclin; his parents, Amos and Louie J. Gillette Gaines; his father, Rev. Charles Maclin (Rev. Merlene); one sister, Dianne Gaines (Laurenzo McFarlin); one brother (close cousin), Bruce Gaines; one sister (close cousin), LaTonya Chatman; two stepsisters, Yolanda Gaines-Crawford (Lonnie) and Tina Brooks-Hatten; one stepbrother, Leevon White (Bridgette); father-in-one, Eddie Cooper; mother-in-law, Annie Cooper; brother-in-law, Shapale Cooper (Natasha); Preceded in death by his loving sister, Angela D. Maclin (2015) and a host of family members and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
