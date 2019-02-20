Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Denise Smith "Denny" Alford


1952 - 2019
Denise Smith "Denny" Alford Obituary
Denise "Denny" Smith Alford

Tallahassee - Denise Smith Alford ("Denny"), 66, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 4th, 2019. Denny was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Alford, and is survived by her daughter Courtney Alford, son Drew Alford, brother Brian Smith, as well as other loving family members and friends.

The memorial service for Denny will be held Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bevis Funeral Home. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tallahassee Animal Services, 1125 Easterwood Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32311. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Alford family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
