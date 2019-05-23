Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Dennis E. Williams Sr.


1954 - 2019
Dennis E. Williams Sr. Obituary
Dennis E. Williams, Sr., 64, of Tallahassee, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on June 17, 1954 to Clinton, Sr. and Floy Williams. Dennis graduated from Rickards High School and went on to work in Law Enforcement for more than 30 years. First with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department and then with the Florida Department of Corrections. He had a passion for his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, Florida State's women's softball, baseball and any kind of racing.

He is survived by his daughter, Floy Marie McConnell; son, Dennis E. Williams, Jr.; granddaughters: Rayghan Levitt and Aubrey Parker; grandsons: Keghan McConnell, Shelton Williams and Brody Williams; great-grandchild, Liam Levitt; brothers: Clinton, Kendall and Rocky Williams.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 4-6pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
