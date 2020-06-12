Dennis R. Pace
Dennis R. Pace

Dennis R. Pace, 62, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his sister's home in Tallahassee, Florida. Dennis was born and raised in Tallahassee and graduated from Rickards High School. Throughout his life, Dennis worked in various service positions. He loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed many other outdoor activities.

Dennis battled with kidney disease and other health issues over the last three years. He passed under the care of his sister Sandy and her husband Ron, along with Covenant Hospice.

Mr. Pace is survived by his brothers Johnny Pace (Nelda), Tommy Pace (Barbara); sisters Sandy Burks (Ron) and Dawn Babis (Robert); and by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

There are no services planned at this time. The family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to Covenant Hospice or your favorite charity.

The family is being assisted by Skip Young and cared for by Jackie Fulford.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Young Fulford Funeral Home
4948 SIX OAKS DR
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
(850) 610-4444
June 10, 2020
Mr. Dennis was my God Father. I wish I had know this just a little sooner. This breaks my whole heart Uncle Dennis I will always Love and Cherish the times we spent together ❤ I will always remember you through our Coca-Cola Icies
I love you so Much ❤❤ Tell my mama I said hey up here
Courtney Janinda
Family
