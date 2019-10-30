Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life United Methodist Church
2821 S. Monroe St
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL - Deonna Latresi Gooden Dawkins, 35, of Tallahassee, FL passed from injuries sustained in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at New Life United Methodist Church, 2821 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Milton, FL where she graduated from Milton High School in 2002, Deonna attended FAMU and Keiser University. She was an assistant manager for Advance Auto Parts. Survivors include her husband, Micheal Dawkins, Jr.; daughter, De'Asia Wallace; mother, Brenda Thomas-Goodman; sister, Casanderial (Ray Jr.) Benjamin; brothers: Jimmie Gooden, Jr. and Walter (Catherine) Holloway; father-and-mother-in-law, Micheal Sr. and Catherine Dawkins; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Deonna's father, Jimmie Gooden, Sr. preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
