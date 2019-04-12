Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Aenon Baptist Church
Tallahassee - DeRenda Marie Wade, age 56, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Parrish Sr. and Jacqueline Foerman. She worked for Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for 16 years as a patient account specialist for as long as her health permitted. DeRenda loved the outdoors, gardening and her animals.

She is survived by her husband of 41 ½ years, Richard Wade Sr. and her son, Richard Wade Jr., her mother, Jacqueline 'Jackie' Foerman and one brother, Benjamin Parrish Jr. as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-7pm at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd. Tallahassee. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Aenon Baptist Church with a burial to follow in Aenon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Scotti Thompson is assisting the Wade family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
