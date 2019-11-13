Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Shiloh P.B. Church
Quincy, FL
Derrick McKinnon

Derrick McKinnon Obituary
Derrick McKinnon

Quincy, FL - Derrick McKinnon, 49, of Quincy, FL passed unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday (11/16) at Shiloh P.B. Church, Quincy, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Derrick was a self-employed automotive paint and body mechanic. He leaves to cherish his love, his daughters: Ta'Shae, Angel and Aleah McKinnon; son, Derrick McKinnon, Jr.; brother, Carl McKinnon III; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
