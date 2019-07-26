Services
Postell's Mortuary - Orlando
811 N. POWER DRIVE
Orlando, FL 32818
(407) 295-3857
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard
Tallahassee, FL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard
Tallahassee, FL
Derrick O. Bates


1968 - 2019
Derrick O. Bates Obituary
Derrick O. Bates

Ocoee - Derrick O. Bates, 50, of Ocoee, departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Derrick was born on December 29, 1968 in Tallahassee, FL. He was employed as a Real Estate Investor prior to his demise. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Derrick is survived by his beloved wife, Dwanette; daughter, Jordan Bates; father, Charlie Bates Sr; 5 brothers; and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held today from 5-7PM at the church. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard, Tallahassee. Interment: Johnson Family Plot, Tallahassee. POSTELL'S MORTUARY Pine Hills Chapel is providing service for the Bates family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 26, 2019
