Derrick O. Bates
Ocoee - Derrick O. Bates, 50, of Ocoee, departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Derrick was born on December 29, 1968 in Tallahassee, FL. He was employed as a Real Estate Investor prior to his demise. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Derrick is survived by his beloved wife, Dwanette; daughter, Jordan Bates; father, Charlie Bates Sr; 5 brothers; and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held today from 5-7PM at the church. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, 11:00 AM at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard, Tallahassee. Interment: Johnson Family Plot, Tallahassee. POSTELL'S MORTUARY Pine Hills Chapel is providing service for the Bates family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 26, 2019