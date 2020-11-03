Derrill Jones
Tallahassee - Derrill Jones went home to be with his Lord on November 2, 2020.
He was born on June 10, 1941, in Leesburg, FL and grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He served as a PFC E3 in the U.S. Army from 1958-1959 with Company C 2d Heavy Tank Battalion 33d Armor APO 66 stationed at Erlangen, Germany. He also spent 15 years with Company D, 146th Signal Battalion, Florida National Guard.
He retired after 40 years in the printing industry with various print shops in Florida and Georgia. He was of the Baptist faith.
Derrill was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Henry and Ida Mae Jones; two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice Cooper Jones; a daughter and her husband, Tammy and Joe Young of Tallahassee, FL; and a son and his wife, Vance and Connie Jones of Callahan, FL. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christina Jones of Orlando, FL, Andrew Young (Sara Peerbhoy) of Indianapolis, IN, Ashlee (Daniel) Crosby of Folkston, GA, Tamra Jones of Callahan, FL, Nicholas Young of Rockledge, FL and Lucy Jones of Callahan, FL; as well as three great-grandchildren, Zacary Crosby, Rylie Crosby, and Mason Crosby, all of Folkston, GA; and another great-grandson arriving in February.
Other survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Janie and John Lloyd of Blairsville, GA; a sister-in-law and her husband, Martha and Gerry Cunningham of Tallahassee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special great-nephew, Grant Cunningham of Tallahassee.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, Garden of the Last Supper, with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 AM. Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
.