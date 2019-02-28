Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Church Cemetery
Havana, FL
View Map
Deshanatala Moore Obituary
Deshanatala Moore

Tallahassee - Deshanatala Moore, 28 of Tallahassee, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 2 PM Saturday, March 2 at Piney Grove Church Cemetery in Havana. Viewing will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Friday March 1 at Bradwell Mortuary. The family will receive friends for fellowship after the interment at the Rich Bay Park, Havana. She is survived by her children, Antonio Rains, Semaj Barns, Simone Barns, Christopher Barns and James Barns Jr.; fiance', Kaleb Jackson; stepson, Kaleb Jackson Jr.; father, Tyrone Moore and devoted aunt, Cory Miller.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
