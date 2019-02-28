|
Deshanatala Moore
Tallahassee - Deshanatala Moore, 28 of Tallahassee, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 2 PM Saturday, March 2 at Piney Grove Church Cemetery in Havana. Viewing will be from 12 PM to 2 PM Friday March 1 at Bradwell Mortuary. The family will receive friends for fellowship after the interment at the Rich Bay Park, Havana. She is survived by her children, Antonio Rains, Semaj Barns, Simone Barns, Christopher Barns and James Barns Jr.; fiance', Kaleb Jackson; stepson, Kaleb Jackson Jr.; father, Tyrone Moore and devoted aunt, Cory Miller.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019