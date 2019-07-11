Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Morilla M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Morilla M.B. Church
Resources
DeVaughn Lewis

DeVaughn Lewis Obituary
DeVaughn Lewis

Lamont, FL - DeVaughn Lewis, 72, of Lamont, FL passed in Tallahassee on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. A lifelong resident of Lamont, DeVaughn was a farmer and member of Mt. Morilla. He is survived by his brother, Spencer Lewis, Jr.; sister, Sylvia Lewis; niece, Debra Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
