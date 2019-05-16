|
Devin D. Jones
Tallahassee, FL - Devin Duran Jones, 32, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950, with burial in Southside Cemetery. A Wake will be 11:00 -1:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral, at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 1802 Pasco St., Tallahassee. Survivors include his mother, Gwendolyn Chambers; father, Parnell (Lisa) Jones; fiancée, Shankeria Lewis; children, Devin Jr., King, Key'zarria and Kha'marria Jones; sister, De'Venny Barnes; brothers, Diondre, Varien, Charles and Chad; grandparents, Nehemiah & Mary Chambers and Nathan & Betty Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019