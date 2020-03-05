Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Morningside Baptist Church
Tallahassee, FL
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Thomasville, FL
Devin Dekle Pittman


1989 - 2020
Devin Dekle Pittman Obituary
Devin Dekle Pittman

Tallahassee - Devin Dekle Pittman, 30, of Tallahassee, FL, returned to his heavenly home on March 3, 2020 after a tragic accident. He was born in Cocoa Beach, FL on May 24, 1989.

Devin graduated from North Florida Christian School.

Devin is survived by his father and mother, Robert Scudder and Carrie Diane Pittman, and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert Shaun and Brittany Noel Pittman.

Memorial service will be at Morningside Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL at 11:00 a.m. on March 6, 2020, with a reception to follow. Graveside service will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA at 2:00 p.m. following the reception.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
