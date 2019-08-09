Services
St John's Episcopal Church
211 N Monroe St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
211 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
Visitation
Following Services
Alfriend Hall
Diane Dominix Stewart Obituary
Diane Dominix Stewart

Tallahassee - Diane Dominix Stewart, a longtime resident of Tallassee, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at Big Bend Hospice House.

Diane is survived by her parents, Bob and Marion Dominix as well as her son, Alban Stewart III and daughter in law, Allison Stewart

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 211 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee Florida on Saturday, August 10 at 2pm with Mother Abi Moon officiating. The family will greet friends in Alfriend Hall following the service.

Rocky Bevis and Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Stewart family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
