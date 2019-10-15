|
|
Diane Jones
Monticello, FL - Gwendolyn Diane Jones, 60, of Monticello passed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Ms. Jones had worked at Simpson's Nursery and as a private-duty healthcare sitter. Survivors include her sons: John Scurry and Wallace (Juanice) Jones; daughters: Natasha (Reginald) Byrd, Christine and Ernestine Jones; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers: James (Beatrice) Walker, Robert and Roosevelt Jones; sisters: Martha, Dorothy and Janie Jones and Daisy Hatchett; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019