Diane Price
Quincy - Ms. Diane Price, 53 years of age, departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Gatavius Price, Atlanta, GA, Torrel Preston, Quincy, FL, mother, Nellie Ruth Price, Quincy, FL, father, Dan Ford, Sr., Quincy, FL, one brother, Dan Ford, Jr., Quincy, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church with burial at Church's Cemetery on Highbridge Rd., Quincy, FL.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Price family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019