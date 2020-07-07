1/1
Dianne Carr
Dianne Carr

Tallahassee, FL - Dianne Carr, 47, of Tallahassee passed at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wacissa, FL, Dianne grew up in Thomasville, GA. She was a caregiver. Survivors include her daughters, Katessia Carr and Zayia Harrison; two grandchildren; sons: Shondre Cromartie and Dejaris Robinson; mother, Nellie Mae Wilkins Williams; siblings: Virgil, Handy, Frank, John Henry, Melvin (Darlene), Darrell, Jerome, Jessie (Elroy), Bessie, Martha, Mary, Betty, John and Carla; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
