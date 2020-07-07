Dianne Carr
Tallahassee, FL - Dianne Carr, 47, of Tallahassee passed at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wacissa, FL, Dianne grew up in Thomasville, GA. She was a caregiver. Survivors include her daughters, Katessia Carr and Zayia Harrison; two grandchildren; sons: Shondre Cromartie and Dejaris Robinson; mother, Nellie Mae Wilkins Williams; siblings: Virgil, Handy, Frank, John Henry, Melvin (Darlene), Darrell, Jerome, Jessie (Elroy), Bessie, Martha, Mary, Betty, John and Carla; and a host of other relatives and friends.