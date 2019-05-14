|
|
Dianne Sharman Jenkins
Tallahassee - Dianne Lynn Sharman Jenkins passed peacefully on May 9th, 2019, in Tallahassee Florida at the age of 74. Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Joseph David Jenkins; her sons Scott Jenkins (Allison) and Ron Jenkins (Andrea); sister Linda Inman (Jerry); and brother James Sharman (Janet); and three grandchildren, Katharine, Josephine and David Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her sister, Janet Sharman Woodruff (Lee).
Dianne was born on January 16, 1945, in Miami, Florida, to Pan American Airlines Captain James Mall Sharman and Roselynn Sharman. She graduated from Florida State University in 1966 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Upon graduation, she worked for Florida Power & Light Company in Miami. Attending her future husband's University of Miami homecoming dance, she was crowned engineering school queen to reign during the university's homecoming festivities.
She married Joseph Jenkins in 1968 in Coral Gables, Florida. After their marriage, they lived in Southern California and Orlando, before moving to Tallahassee in 1971. Her children remember her as a kind, generous, and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Dianne was a talented individual, and especially loved playing the piano, a passion which she passed on to her granddaughters. She also enjoyed swimming, dancing, golf, and travel. She was a generous individual who was an active member of the Tallahassee Garden Club. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren.
The family will be receiving guests at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Her son, Ron, will officiate the ceremony. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday afternoon at the family residence. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Diane's life.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd in Tallahassee.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Jenkins family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 14, 2019