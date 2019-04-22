|
Dianne Sullivan
Madison - Dianne C. Sullivan, 66, of Madison died April 20, 2019. She was born in Thomaston, Georgia on August 26, 1952, to the late Johnnie O'Neal Cashwell and Louise Norris Cashwell Morgan. She was a lifelong resident of Madison, Florida.
Dianne was an active member of First United Methodist Church and served faithfully on many committees. She was a member of the Dickinson-Williamson Circle. She served nine years as a Trustee of the United Methodist Children's Home and was instrumental in the building of the Madison Youth Ranch campus. She was an active member of the Madison Women's Club, Madison Garden Club, and the local Ladies Golf Association.
She leaves her beloved husband William "Billy" and two daughters, Michelle Dickinson Cruce (Kirk) and Beth Sullivan Land (Nick) both of Madison. She also leaves her parents Harvey and Louise Morgan and a brother Pete Cashwell (Beth) of Cherry Lake. She was a loving grandmother to her grandsons Dylan Cruce (Isis) and Tyler Land (Olivia) and granddaughter Kendall Land (Drew) as well as two great-granddaughters, Tinsley and Mia. She also leaves a niece, Christy Cashwell Scott (David).
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with visitation one prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Methodist Children's Home, Madison Youth Ranch, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, Florida 32725 in memory of Dianne C. Sullivan.
Arrangements are being handled by Burns Funeral Home-Madison, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 22, 2019