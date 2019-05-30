Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Diarque Herring Obituary
Havana - Diarque Herring, 36 of Havana, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Jacksonville. He was a member of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church where his service will be 11 AM Saturday, June 1, with interment in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Havana. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday May 31 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. He is survived by his son Zackary Herring; his parents, Addie and Lucious Guyton; his siblings, Dondria Cauley, Lucious Guyton Jr., Shelinni Herring, Travis Guyton, Nikisha Guyton, Kanisha Guyton, and April Kelly.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019
