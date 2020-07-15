District Elder Maggie Lee GainesTallahassee - District Elder Pastor Maggie Lee Gaines, 85, of Tallahassee went home to be with the Lord on Sun., July 05, 2020. Private services will be 11am Sat. July 18 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing is from 3-6:30pm, with a wake form 6:30-7:30pm Fri., July 17, 2020. Pastor Gaines pastored Jerusalem Apostolic Lifeline Outreach Ministries in Tallahassee FL for 20 years. She was an active member of the Florida District Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc.; and was a dedicated and committed leader, a spiritual mother, and a loving wife to her husband Elvis W. Gaines, Sr. She was known for practicing what she preached, and always had "goodies" for the children. She is survived by her husband, Elvis W. Gaines; children Janine Carroll (Rodney Sr.), and Vernon Dunlap (Keisha), daughter in law Jeanette Dunlap, son through marriage Elvis Gaines Jr (Veda), and daughter through marriage Elvira Vernesky (John); grandchildren Morgan Dunlap, Ryan Dunlap, Justin Dunlap, Martin Dunlap, Jennifer Dunlap, Rodney Carroll, Jr. Joy Carroll, Temecky Gilbert, Ramen Gilbert, Shashoney Frazier, Andrew Wilson, Chris Gaines, and Renee Williams. Surviving siblings are Maudell Danzler (sister), Oddis Robinson (Rose) and Walter Robinson (Carrie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Booker T. Robinson and Viola Amaker, son Aaron M. Dunlap (Jeanette), brothers Leon Robinson, James Robinson, Booker T. Robinson Jr, Joe Robinson, and Julius Robinson; and sisters Emma L. Thompson (Thomas) and Vergie Robinson. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr..LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Gaines family.