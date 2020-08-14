Dixie Sue Genevieve Vickery
Bristol - Dixie Sue Genevieve Vickery was born on August 6, 2020 to her loving parents Jason and Tiffany Vickery (Dodson) of Bristol, FL. Dixie came into this world three months early, wanting to quickly begin adventuring with her parents in the woods and on the water. On August 8, 2020, Dixie entered Heaven to be with many Angels awaiting her arrival.
Dixie was so loved and will be missed by her grandparents Dawn Housser of Newark, NY, Charles and Anna Vickery of Tallahassee, FL, her aunts Heather Knapp of Newark NY, Heidi (Chris) Cortner of Sodus, NY, Caitlin Vickery (Cory Lowe) of Beaverton, OR, and Uncle Chad Vickery of Panama City, FL. Cousins Joey (Denice) Bronczek, Carrie (Dan) Dyjak Seldon, Shea Matz, Alec (Cheyenne) Matz. Many other family members and close friends will miss her dearly.
Though Dixie was only with us for a brief time, she fought a courageous fight. Her parents are heartbroken, but know they have an Angel looking down upon them the rest of their lives. She was loved by many. Rest In Peace sweet Angel. "Though she be but little, she is fierce."
A celebration of Dixie's life is planned for October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in her honor.
