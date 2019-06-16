Services
Havana - Don C. Smith, 97, of Tallahassee and Havana went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2019.

Don was born August 8, 1921 in Pittsburgh and served in the Eighth Army Air Force (8 AAF) during World War II. After graduating with a business degree from the University of Florida in 1949, he enjoyed a career with the State of Florida before retiring in 1985.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grace V. Smith. He was predeceased by son Bruce J. Smith. Surviving children are Wayne G. Smith of Santa Rosa, California; Glenn R. Smith (Lawson) of Havana; and Joyce S. Bennett of Tallahassee; along with six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate any memorial contributions going to either Wildwood Church, designating "Our Father's Storehouse" (food and clothing ministry), 100 Ox Bottom Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312, or to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. A private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Smith Family ancestral plot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019
