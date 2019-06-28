|
Don Curtis Teems
Tallahassee - DON CURTIS TEEMS, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare surrounded by his wife and children. He was born September 14, 1942, in Miami, Florida to Curtis Lee and Pauline (Hendricks) Teems. He was devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 40 years, Ilia V. Teems of Tallahassee, Fl, daughter Debbie (Joel) Teems-Powell of Charlotte, NC, daughter Rita (Mike) Weaver of Coral Springs, Fl, son Chad (Nancy Anne) Teems of Tallahassee Florida, grandchildren Amanda Braswell, Summer Gonzalez, Anthony Hernandez, Jonathon Hernandez, Shyanne Gerken, Chandler Teems, Mckenzie Teems, Alexandra Teems, and Christian Teems; four great grandchildren; brother David Teems of Key Largo; and multiple nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his daughter Kimberly A. Marques, brother Dale Teems, and parents.
Don was a great man who lived his truth in a quiet and steadfast manner. Don was a 26-year veteran of the City of Miami Fire Department. Don served as the President of the Miami Firefighters Local 587 from 1978-1989 and fought hard for his member and retirees. Upon his retirement, he and his wife, moved to Tallahassee, where he lobbied for the Florida Police Benevolent Association. He was an avid Miami Hurricane's fan. Don and his wife enjoyed spending time at their second home in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
All who knew him were inspired by his honesty and integrity. Don is of Catholic faith and was a Shriner. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care provided by LCEMS, TFD, and Tallahassee Memorial's Vogter Neuro Intensive Care Unit. A special thanks to Laura, Dr. Smith, Dr. Beaty, Miranda, Trena, Carolyn (RT) and Amber. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don's memory to the , Tampa, Fl, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Fl, 33612.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 28, 2019