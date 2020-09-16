Dona Reed Cormier



On September 9, 2020 Dona Reed Cormier slipped the bonds of earth to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Ken.



Dona was born in Henderson Texas to Josephine Rhodes Black and Odell Reed on August 11, 1946.



Dona had a long career in law enforcement in the Alachua County Sheriffs Department, and retired from the Leon County Sheriffs Department. A crackerjack law enforcer, she made many friends in both Departments. She remained close to her law enforcement friends the rest of her life.



Dona was devoted to her Church. She and her late husband Ken were a part of the Capital City Christian Church family for nearly forty years. Dona served as a Deaconess, worked in finance ministry and was a favorite cook for the Wednesday night fellowship meals. Dona volunteered at Habitat for Humanity for a decade.



Dona was also creative and artistic. Dona painted backdrops for Church events, and faithfully made crafts for the Church annual sale. Dona was a master stained glass artist and many friends homes are graced with her works.



Dona would tell us ' Don't tie yourself to me with tears. You gave me love. You can only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for all the love each of you has shown. Bless the memories in your heart. I won't be far away, I'll be near if you listen with your heart.'



Left to mourn her are her sisters and brothers-in law; Wanda and Darrell Abrahams of Tyler Texas, Pamela and Kenneth Chaumont of Lake Charles Louisiana.



Two sisters-in-law; Gaynell Andrews of Bentonville Arkansas, Theresa Cormier of Lake Charles Louisiana. Three brothers-in-law Carlton (Priscilla) Cormier of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, Darrell (Sandra) Cormier of Westlake Louisiana, Lyle (Christie) Cormier of Moss Bluff Louisiana and a host of nephews and nieces.



Left to miss her are friends too numerous to count. Dona was a gracious and caring friend to many people, and never failed to give.



Services will be on Thursday September 24th at 10 AM at Capital City Christian Church located at 6115 Mahan Dr. Tallahassee Florida.









