Donald Allen Griffin
Tallahassee - Donald Allen Griffin, 86, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida surrounded by his family. Donald was born February 8, 1933 to Beverly A. and Mary (Wright) Griffin in Valhalla, New York.
After graduating from Iona College in 1955, Donald was commissioned to the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam supporting the Marine Amphibians Brigade. He served on numerous naval ships and was President of the National Naval Officers Association. In 1971, he established the Southern University Naval ROTC in Baton Rouge.
Rising to the rank of Captain, Donald retired from the U.S. Navy in 1980 and went on to work for the State of Florida as Assistant Secretary of Commerce (1981-82); Executive Director of the Florida Commission on Human Relations (1983-90) and Executive Director of the Department of Revenue, Division of Technical Assistance where he retired in 2001. He was a lifelong member of the NAACP and Kiwanis Club.
In 2006, Donald launched the Tallahassee Chapter of the U.S. Bowling Congress Association and was a member of several semi-professional senior bowling leagues. Donald was an avid jazz enthusiast. He also enjoyed vacationing annually with his daughters.
Donald is survived by his wife, Katherine and their daughters Denise Griffin and Marion Griffin; daughters with first wife Joan: Lynda Griffin Harvey, Donna Griffin, Leslie Griffin, Joanne Griffin McClain; sister Ruth Griffin Ruff; nephew Thomas D. Bannister and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services to be announced. Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Griffin family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019