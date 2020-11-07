1/
Donald Arnold Windham
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Arnold Windham

Tallahassee - On October 31st, 2020, Donald Arnold Windham passed away at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Umatilla, Florida in 1957. He was a talented storyteller and beloved father who has now joined his wife, Brenda Windham. You could often find him at his favorite haunt Whataburger talking to his friends who he called 'the regulars', or doing some sort of gaming with his friends who he called 'the guys'. He was passionate and cared deeply for those in his life. He is survived by his daughter Dianne, who has not planned any services due to Covid-19. However there is a memorial page on Facebook for those who wish to share their memories of him and hear others to celebrate his life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Funeral Home
2380 Centerville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 386-8686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fairchild Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved