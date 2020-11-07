Donald Arnold Windham



Tallahassee - On October 31st, 2020, Donald Arnold Windham passed away at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Umatilla, Florida in 1957. He was a talented storyteller and beloved father who has now joined his wife, Brenda Windham. You could often find him at his favorite haunt Whataburger talking to his friends who he called 'the regulars', or doing some sort of gaming with his friends who he called 'the guys'. He was passionate and cared deeply for those in his life. He is survived by his daughter Dianne, who has not planned any services due to Covid-19. However there is a memorial page on Facebook for those who wish to share their memories of him and hear others to celebrate his life.









