Donald Charles Durbin
Havana - Donald Charles Durbin, born December 17, 1961 passed away February 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Leo Poppell Durbin (2018) and his father, Charles Reynolds Durbin (2019).
Donald spent his entire working career in the Asphalt Business. He worked for Mitchell Brothers for 15 years and after moving to Georgia he worked with Miller Group. He had a small business of his own for a while called The Driveway Co. Donald eventually returned to Florida living in Panama City where he and his brother Ron started Durbin Brothers Asphalt.
Donald was an avid FSU fan as well as a Nascar fan. Donald did a little dirt track racing himself as a young man.
Donald is survived by his son, Leland Durbin, his sisters, Linda Chase (Raymond), Renee Stalvey (John), and Robin Brumbley. Kim Durbin Hicks, Leland's mom and dear friend to Donald. His brother Ron Durbin (Karen). Numerous nieces and nephews. His constant companion and much-loved fur baby, Duncan.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Big Bend Hospice for their care and help in making Donald's transition easier for us and more comfortable for him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Big Bend Hospice in Donald's name would be appreciated.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Donald on March 21, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm at the home of Raymond and Linda Chase, 910 NE 1st Street, Havana FL. 32333. Faith Funeral Home & Crematory (www.faithfuneralhome.com or 850.539.4300) is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020