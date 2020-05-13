Services
Beggs Funeral Home Monticello
485 E. Dogwood Street
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5612
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Roseland Cemetery
Donald Frederick Joiner Sr.


1944 - 2020
Donald Frederick Joiner Sr. Obituary
Donald Frederick Joiner, Sr.

Monticello, Florida - Donald Frederick Joiner, Sr., age 75, of Monticello, Florida passed away Monday May 11th, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Don was born on September 8th, 1944 in Monticello, Florida, to the late Carl McKinnon Joiner and Sara Dell Beverly Joiner. He was a logger and owned a land clearing business, he was self-employed. Don was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.

He is survived by his wife Linda Lee Varnedoe Joiner of Monticello, Florida; his 2 sons, Don Joiner (Patricia) and Carl Joiner (Paula) both of Monticello, FL; his daughter Susie Joiner of Atlanta, GA; his 4 grandchildren, Carly Joiner, Kasey Rye, DJ III & Buster Joiner; his 2 great-grandchildren, Kyler and Harley.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Sara Joiner, his brother, Mack Joiner and his sister, Beth Demott. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel 485 E. Dogwood St. Monticello, FL 32344 phone 850-997-5612.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020
