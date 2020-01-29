Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Jefferson Obituary
Donald Jefferson

Tallahassee - Donald Nathaniel "Duck" Jefferson,75, transitioned Tues. Jan. 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Feb . 1 at Calvary the Cornerstone MB Church with burial 11am Mon. Feb. 3 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jan. 31. Survivors include his wife: Shirley Jefferson; children: Ronald Jefferson, Jonathan Hilbert, Shamethia Reaves; siblings: Rodney(Carol) Jefferson, Ethel (William) Johnson, Brenda (Jethro) Coakley; (5) grandchildren, (1) great grand; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Jefferson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -