Donald Jefferson
Tallahassee - Donald Nathaniel "Duck" Jefferson,75, transitioned Tues. Jan. 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Feb . 1 at Calvary the Cornerstone MB Church with burial 11am Mon. Feb. 3 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jan. 31. Survivors include his wife: Shirley Jefferson; children: Ronald Jefferson, Jonathan Hilbert, Shamethia Reaves; siblings: Rodney(Carol) Jefferson, Ethel (William) Johnson, Brenda (Jethro) Coakley; (5) grandchildren, (1) great grand; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Jefferson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020