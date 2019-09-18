Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral
Donald John Bertoch

Donald John Bertoch Obituary
Donald John Bertoch

Tallahassee - Donald John Bertoch, age 89 entered into rest September 5, 2019 in Tallahassee. Don was born in Tracy, MN and had lived in Tallahassee since 1998. He served in the U.S. Army and then spent nearly four decades as a Clinical Psychologist, in private practice, at the University of Oklahoma Department of Psychiatry and the Veterans Administration before retiring. Don attended St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Bertoch; children Karl John Bertoch, David (Joyce) Bertoch, Bradley (Annette Bordenave) Fritz, Alexander (Lindsey) Fritz; three grandchildren Jennifer ( Mark) Seefeldt, Olivia Bertoch, Kaylyn Fritz; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Donna Hayhurst. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
