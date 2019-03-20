|
Donald Lackey
Tallahassee, FL - Donald Lackey, 87, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee 32311. Mr. Lackey was a gallant Marine and Korean War veteran. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Worden Lackey; daughter, Donna Pandora; son, Donald (Cheryl) Lackey, Jr.; six grandchildren; seven grandchildren; 12 brothers and sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019