Donald Lee Hanson, Jr



Donald Lee Hanson, Jr, age 80, was born September 24, 1939 in Albany, Georgia to Donald Lee Hanson, Sr, and Irma Story Hanson. He passed away September 23, 2020 at his home in Licking, MO with family by his side.



Donald grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He graduated from Leon High School and received his bachelor's degree from Florida State University. He married Karol Kay Bussard, in Tallahassee, FL on June 17, 1960, enjoying sixty years of marriage., they were blessed with three children: David, Don and Kay.



He served in the United States Army in active duty for six months and eight years in the Reserves.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Karol Kay Hanson; two sons, Don Hanson, III and wife Tina, and David Hanson and wife, Tricia; a daughter, Kay Miller and husband Paul all of Licking, MO; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Price and husband, George of Arizona.



Donald owned his own construction business where he built many homes. He also taught High School, in Albany, GA and was a Real Estate Broker in North Carolina. Donald was always an avid fisherman so he opened and operated a family business called Fisherman III Marine Supply and Tackle Store with seafood Market in Tallahassee, FL. He spent the last thirty years on his little piece of heaven in the Ozarks where he carved exquisite wood carvings. Donald was a deeply spiritual man with a close connection to God and was adored by his family.



The family will hold a Private Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store