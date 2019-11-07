|
|
Donald R. Cooper
Tallahassee - Donald R. Cooper, age 75, passed away Nov. 6, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Don was born in Marianna and was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969. Don was retired from Barnett Bank with 23 years of service. His second career was with the State of Florida, Dept. of Insurance- Deferred Comp. Don was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and Deacon in his younger years. He had served as Past President and Lt. Gov. with the Tallahassee Civitan Club. In his later years he enjoyed Sweat Therapy Rock Steady Boxing and cooking for his family.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Luann Cooper, parents Hoke and Esther Cooper and brother Bobby Cooper. He is survived by his daughter Alison (Zane) Harrell of Tallahassee; son Aaron (Nicole) Cooper of Jacksonville; three grandchildren Cassidy Harrell, Cooper Harrell and Luke Cooper. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 8th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, burial will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Immanuel Baptist Church.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019