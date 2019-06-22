|
|
Donald Ray (Donnie) Simmons
Navarre - Donald Ray (Donnie) Simmons of Navarre, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Pensacola Florida. He was born in Paxton Florida on August 19, 1941. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1959.
During those years he was involved in farm life and was very active in school life. He was the Florida State President of Future Farmers of America in1959.
His career began with ITT as a telecommunications contractor. He later was employed with Centel in Tallahassee Florida as a Central Office Manager, retiring in 2008 from Fort Walton Beach. He was Secretary of the Exchange Club in Tallahassee.
Donnie loved golfing and fishing and his favorite pastime was gardening. He was soft spoken but had a big heart and always was concerned for others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertie James Simmons and Mary Alice Lee and his brother Eugene Simmons. He leaves behind many beloved family members and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Simmons of Navarre Florida; Son, Kevin Simmons and wife Jana of Suwanee, Georgia; Grandsons, Price Simmons, Connor Simmons, Weston Simmons and Beau Simmons of Suwanee, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Simmons of Paxton, Florida. Other survivors include Sisters in Law, Shirley Simmons of Laurel Hill Florida, Claire Traynor of Tallahassee Florida and Brother in Law Gene Barco of Tallahassee. He leaves behind several nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and great great nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee Florida. An additional memorial service will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Mary Esther Florida at 10 am Saturday June 29. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to be sent to Santa Rosa Kids' House, 5643 Stewart Street, Milton FL 32570. www.srkidshouse.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 22, 2019