Jacksonville - Donald W. Bergman, Sr of Jacksonville, Florida passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 9th, 2020. Don was born on July 15th, 1933 on Long Island, NY to William and Alice Bergman. He graduated from the Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia and from Clemson in 1955. He then served for 2 years in the Army in Korea. He went to work for the Federal Highway Administration in 1958 and in March of 1962 he married Margaret Price in Gatlinburg, TN. After legally separating, Don married Patricia Todd in 1990. They lived in Tallahassee, FL. where They enjoyed travelling and making stained glass art. Don is survived by his Daughter, Terry D. Bergman-White-Grabill, Son Donald W. Bergman Jr. Grandson, Lance J. Grabill and Family, Granddaughter Angela M. Hunt and Family and 5 great grandsons'. Don was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a friend to everyone. Don enjoyed golf and football and followed his Alumni team the Clemson Tigers and his hometown team the Seminoles of Florida State. He worked for the Federal Highway administration for 30 years travelling all over the US designing the US Interstate Highway system. Don was an avid sudoku player and enjoyed puzzles of all kinds.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020