Donald W. Smallwood
1934 - 2020
Donald W. Smallwood

Tallahassee - Donald W. Smallwood a former resident of Washington DC, transitioned peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born on May 28, 1934 in Washington, DC to the late James Webster and Murrile Sylvia Smallwood.

Donald was a true Washingtonian educated in the DC Public School System (DCPS) and spent thirty-two years working for DCPS as a Steam Boiler Engineer and later retired to Florida.

Donald was married to Willie Pearl Smallwood and is the oldest of seven children; Ronald Smallwood, Goldie Turner, Rosalie Scott, Annette Ridley, Wayne Smallwood, Connie Brown (deceased). Raised eight children Juanita Jones, Donna Smallwood, Debra Carr, Donald Smallwood Jr, Michael Smallwood (deceased), Gregory Smallwood I, Greta Small and Sheila Smallwood. Donald also cherished his grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren, along with his cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. His memories will always be cherished.

Services will be held privately.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
