Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Souls' Port United Pentecostal Church
9301 Mahan Drive
Tallahassee, FL
Donald Wommack


1934 - 2019
Donald Wommack Obituary
Donald Wommack

Tallahassee - Donald H. Wommack passed away on July 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born on October 28, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mammie Wommack, brothers Bill, Sylvester and sisters Vera, Trudy and Myrrel, and a granddaughter Isabella Gardner. He is survived by a wife Sarah of 64 years, daughters Paula Avant, Donna Gardner (Walter), Cynthia Reeves (Eric), son Gregory Wommack (Sandi), nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a brother Sam Wommack.

Funeral services are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home and will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Souls' Port United Pentecostal Church, 9301 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Florida. Burial will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019
