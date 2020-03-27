|
|
Donna Gail Taylor
Cookeville - Donna Gail Taylor, 77 of Cookeville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Life Care of Sparta.
Donna was born Tuesday, March 16, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Modella (Hitchcock) McCulley.
Donna grew up in White County and graduated from White County High School. After school, she moved to Nashville and worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 12 years. She married John in 1974 and moved to Tallahassee and then to Miami in 1979 and worked several years for the FDOT District 4 Credit Union, relocated to Orlando in1993. They moved back to Tallahassee in 1998 and returned home to Sparta in 2019.
Donna was devoted to her family, where she made a point no matter where she and John were to be home for the holidays.
Donna is survived by:
Husband:
John Taylor
Brothers:
David, Thomas, Gary, and Bryan McCulley
Sisters:
Nancy Dixon, Rebecca Goff, and Melissa Vaughn
She is also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by, Brother, Larry McCulley.
Donna chose cremation, the family followed her wishes, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the Lighthouse Church, 7450 Old Kentucky Rd, Sparta, TN 38583. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The family wishes to give special appreciation to the staff of the Life Care Center of Sparta for their dedicated care of Donna.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or the Alzheimers Project in Tallahassee.
To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.crestlawnmemorial.com
Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020