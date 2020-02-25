|
|
Donna Kay Gandy
Tallahassee - Donna Kay Gandy was born December 10, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a resident of Tallahassee Florida. She passed in the early hours of February 23, 2020 at the age of 59. Donna was a Social Quarters Manager at the Tallahassee Moose Lodge for more than fifteen years. During this time she was a tremendous community leader for the Lodge by putting together fund raisers and events that helped support Moose charities. She dedicated herself to a life serving others in need. Donna never met a person she didn't end up having some kind of special, unspoken bond with. In this she created an enormous extended family. Every person where Donna was concerned had a place at the table. This might have been the most special thing about her. We were all drawn to Donna's light and beautiful down to earth ways. Just like her father, Mack Gandy, she was the life of every party. She could really take a room. "Chin up," she'd say. "Chin up." Donna was darling, full of fun, and our worlds will never be the same without her.
Donna is survived by the love of her life Richard Williamson, her daughters Jennifer Renee Segler, Misti Brooke Gandy, her grandchildren, Shayla Kay, Broden Leon, her brothers, Jimmy Gandy, Junior Gandy, Chris Gandy, Frankie Gandy, her sister, Melissa Lewis-Ackerman, her mother, Lela Miller, her stepmother, Sally Hansen Gandy, her step daughter, Melissa Miller, and Melissa's children, Carissa, Ricky and John Michael, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She is pre-deceased by her father, Louie Malcolm Gandy, her mother, Joe Ann Strickland and her sister, Jeanne Miller Smith.
Funeral services will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
For those who would like to commemorate Donna memorial contributions may be sent to One Healing Place at TMH (1175 One Healing Place, Tallahassee, FL 32308) per her wishes.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020