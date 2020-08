Donna Poole CarterDonna Poole Carter, 72 years of age, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the Big Bend Hospice House, after complications from cancer. Donna experienced a wonderful life of travel and fun. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and she will be forever missed by them.The family is being assisted by Skip Young and Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.