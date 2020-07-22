1/1
Donna Yvonne Leland
Donna Yvonne Leland

Thomasville. GA - Donna Yvonne Leland, 61, of Thomasville, GA passed on Thursday, July 16. 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear entrance). TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A native of Ft. Belvoir, VA, Mrs. Leland graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School, attended FAMU and graduated from FSU. She was a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance. She enjoyed shopping, singing and socializing. Her love will be cherished forever by her husband, Reverend Jack P. Leland, Sr.; daughters: Kyra King, Joai Pinder and Jacqueline Leland (DeFaunt) Norton; sons: Jack P. (Tasha) Leland, Jr. and Byron Douglas; sister. Ericka Pinder; brother-in-law, Phillip Jones; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center (rear entrance)
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences for your loss. May the peace of God and the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
William and Lorie Asifor-Tuoyo
Lorie Asifor-Tuoyo
Friend
July 23, 2020
Donna was a very loving and friendly person. I will miss her lovely smile.
Linda Saucier
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will not forget your beautiful spirit. You are now on your way from your earthly home to your heavenly home to be received by our Heavenly Father who loves us so much more. We will miss you so until we meet again, rest in eternal peace.
Charlotte D. Davis
Family
July 22, 2020
I'm going to miss you lil' sis (Suggah Momma) ... Big bro (Dollar Bill)... Rest in Peace




























































Art Lattany
Friend
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gladys Pleas
Family
