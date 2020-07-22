Donna Yvonne LelandThomasville. GA - Donna Yvonne Leland, 61, of Thomasville, GA passed on Thursday, July 16. 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear entrance). TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A native of Ft. Belvoir, VA, Mrs. Leland graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School, attended FAMU and graduated from FSU. She was a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance. She enjoyed shopping, singing and socializing. Her love will be cherished forever by her husband, Reverend Jack P. Leland, Sr.; daughters: Kyra King, Joai Pinder and Jacqueline Leland (DeFaunt) Norton; sons: Jack P. (Tasha) Leland, Jr. and Byron Douglas; sister. Ericka Pinder; brother-in-law, Phillip Jones; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.