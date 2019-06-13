Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
Midway, FL
Donquarius Brown Obituary
Donquarius Brown

Tallahassee, FL - Donquarius Montez Edward Brown, 23, aka "G" passed on Friday, June 7, 2019 in an automobile accident. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. "G" was a former employee at Checker's. Survivors include his parents, Tenita Powell and Edward Lee Williams, Jr.; siblings, Laquita, Carlesia, Alicia, Sariha, Jamarcus, Antwon, Akevious and Kamorrious; grandparents, Marie M. Brown, Annie Powell and Edward Lee Powell, Sr.; and numerous other relatives and friends. His grandfather, Dewey Powell preceded "G" in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019
