Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Dora Susan (Susie) John


Dora Susan (Susie) John Obituary
Dora Susan (Susie) John

Tallahassee - Dora Susan (Susie) John transcended on March 29, 2019. Susie was born on June 10, 1948 with her brother Edward Marshburn Jr. in Quincy, Florida. Susie suffered four heart failures on March 26th and removed from life support on March 29th. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Danny White, her mother and father (Pearl Davis and Edward Marshburn Sr.), her youngest brother, Robert Marshburn, godson Jesse Cannon, and two nephews, Doug Ellis and Mark Black Jr. She is survived by husband, Brice John; twin brother Ed Marshburn Jr.; 5 sisters; Jean DeBaby, Betty Ellis, Anita Black, Deb Hess, and Barbara Broyles; two goddaughters, Patricia and Tiffany Sullivan, numerous nieces and nephews, and over 100 cousins. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Sunday, May 26th, 2:00 P.M. at Abbeys Funeral Home, 4037 North Monroe St., Tallahassee, followed by appetizers at Beef O'Brady's,1800 Thomasville Rd. to share her memories of Susie.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 19, 2019
